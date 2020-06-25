St. Cloud Police: Man Suspected Of Theft, Assault Inside Mall Fled Arrest, Shot Himself

MINNEAPOLIS () — Authorities in central Minnesota say a guy suspected of theft and assault in a mall Wednesday fatally shot himself soon after working away from police officers.

The St. Cloud Police Division says the theft and assault occurred Wednesday morning at a retail outlet within the Crossroads Center buying mall. 3 males had been allegedly concerned in the theft, and one particular of them punched a employee in the encounter as they attempted to consider a photograph of the suspects.

The males ran out of the mall, which is found in Waite Park, and minutes later on responding officers observed a guy who appeared to be one particular of the suspects. The guy at first gave officers a false identify, police say. When the officers identified his true identity, they realized he had a warrant for staying a felon in possession of a gun.

Officers advised the guy he was below arrest, and he quickly ran off. Whilst officers gave chase, they couldn’t maintain up and misplaced sight of him. Officers referred to as a K-9 unit to aid in the search.

About 20 minutes later on, the K-9 led officers to a shack behind a residence on the 10 Block of Cherry Street. When officers had been approaching the constructing, they heard a gunshot. Inside, they observed the guy struggling from an obvious self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No officers fired their weapons, police say. A handgun was recovered from the shed.

Emergency crews brought the guy to St. Cloud Hospital, in which he was pronounced dead. His identify has still to be launched, and an autopsy is pending.

In accordance to police, surveillance video from within the mall showed that the guy in the shed was the man or woman who attacked the retail outlet employee.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was referred to as to investigate. Officers in the St. Cloud Police Division do not put on physique cameras.

This incident comes about a month soon after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, a Black guy, died soon after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for various minutes. The officer was fired from the division and now faces murder fees.

Floyd’s death sparked protests and riots in cities across the nation. St. Cloud also knowledgeable nights of unrest soon after an incident earlier this month in which it was rumored that two Black teenagers had been shot by officers.

In accordance to the city’s police chief, nonetheless, that was practically nothing but a social media rumor. What truly occurred, police say, is that an officer was shot in the hand even though striving to arrest a teenager with a gun.