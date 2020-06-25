Spice Girls to Return for 2021 Tour to Bid Farewell to Fans

Instagram

Mel C, Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Geri Horner are allegedly going to return to the stage for 1 last tour subsequent yr to say goodbye to their loyal devotees.

Music icons the Spice Girls are reportedly arranging to hit the street once again for the last time in 2021.

Immediately after singer Mel C just lately uncovered the group would “love to do more shows” and teased the likelihood of demonstrates in the U.S., South America, Southeast Asia, and Australia, sources informed Britain’s The Sun newspaper the “Wannabe” stars are anticipating the tour will be their final.

“It’s going to be a huge year and the girls are excited,” they shared. “After all the coronavirus problems, there really needs to be something to look forward to and they want to take over 2021 with a tour.”

Mel has reportedly been a big driving force in obtaining Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Geri Horner to go back out on the street, obtaining invested the yr because their “Spice World – 2019 Tour” finishing her eighth studio album, due for release quickly, which functions the singles “Who I Am” and “Blame It on Me”.

The “Spice World” jaunt offered an remarkable 700,000 tickets from its 13 dates across the U.K., with sources confirming, “It proved how high the demand is for more.”

WENN has reached out to Spice Girls’ representatives for comment.