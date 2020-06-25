South Minneapolis Bakery Apologizes After Accusation Of Discrimination Over Hijab Mask

MINNEAPOLIS () — A south Minneapolis bakery is apologizing soon after a buyer sporting a encounter-covering hijab posted a video displaying a employee refusing to serve her for not sporting the correct encounter mask.

Zahur Abdiaziz posted the video to her Facebook webpage on Monday, saying she was discriminated towards at Marissa’s Bakery on Consume Street.

“This lady refused to sell me bakery because I am not wearing the same mask as her!” she wrote. “This Type of Racism is called the Corona Type!”

In the 30-2nd video, the employee seems to refuse to serve Abdiaziz, saying that the ownership does not accept hijab encounter covering as facemasks. The employee walks away as Abdiaziz says: “So you’re not going to sell me bread?”

The bakery responded with a Facebook submit Wednesday to what it named a “racial incident,” saying that it failed to supply encounter masks to all clients.

In yet another submit Thursday, the bakery apologized for what occurred, telling Abdiaziz immediately that she did not deserve how she was taken care of.

“We are deeply saddened that one of our employees would address someone in that manner and refuse service,” the bakery wrote. “At this store we do not tolerate any form of discrimination to our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

The bakery says it is addressing the problem and how to move forward. The bakery did not say if the worker had been disciplined.