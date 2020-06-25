South Bay Officials Ask Public To Report Illegal Fireworks – San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX five) — The Santa Clara County Fire Division has reported a fourfold improve in grass fires. Some of that is currently being blamed on unlawful fireworks.

In San Jose’s Santa Teresa community, the attractiveness of residing close to the woods and hills is offset by the danger from fires, in particular all around the 4th of July.

“It’s just a seasonal phenomenon, but fireworks are just a huge concern,” stated Jennifer Yearley, who lives close to Santa Teresa County Park.

“This time of year around the 4th of July, we see an uptick in the use of illegal fireworks,” stated Captain Mitch Matlow with the San Jose Fire Division.

Matlow stated all fireworks are unlawful in San Jose.

“They cause fires, they cause burns, they cause injuries,” he stated.

But that is not stopping folks from lighting them off.

“We have fires every year here, and some of them are big,” Yearley stated.

San Jose Fire says final yr 15 fires have been set off by unlawful fireworks.

This yr San Jose and Santa Clara County Fire are asking folks to join in the battle and flip in their neighbors.

“If they can securely collect a photograph or video of the unlawful action,

we’re asking them to submit that with an on-line report.

Reviews can be submitted to www.sanjoseca.gov/fireworks.

The fire division says citizen reviews will be investigated by the fire marshal. Folks discovered to be employing unlawful fireworks could be fined $500 for a initial offense and $700 for a 2nd offense inside 18 months.