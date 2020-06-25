Sony will now pay researchers $50,000+ for critical PS4 bugs

Consider you have observed a way to regularly brick someone’s PS4, or make it run code that it shouldn’t? Sony would like to know — and now they are prepared to pay.

This morning Sony announced that it is opening its bug bounty plan to the public, and will pay for newly identified bugs and exploits that influence both the PlayStation four or their on the web PlayStation Network.

Sony is very explicit about what type of bugs they are seeking for: anything at all that hits “the PlayStation 4 system, operating system, accessories” in its existing and/or beta type, or that impacts any of a handful of PlayStation Network domains/APIs. Techniques like socially engineering Sony personnel or DDoSing their servers, meanwhile, are not permitted.

Bugs observed in the PlayStation Network will have base bounties of $100-$three,000 or much more (based on severity), whilst critical bugs observed associated to the PS4 itself will pay $50,000 or much more. You can see Sony’s breakdown, such as what’s in/out of the program’s scope, proper right here.

(Note the target on PlayStation four. Acquiring a new way to break the ol’ PS2 is amazing and all, but Sony will not be dishing out any income for it.)

In a weblog submit announcing the bug bounty plan, Sony notes that they’ve in fact been working this plan quietly with a handful of researchers for a whilst now — these days, even though, they are opening it up to any individual with the ability and curiosity. The program’s HackerOne webpage says Sony has by now paid out in excess of $170,000 to researchers, with an regular bounty of all around $400.

Microsoft launched a related bug bounty plan for Xbox Reside earlier this yr.