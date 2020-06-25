Some North Texas Lawmakers Look To End STAAR Testing Next School Year – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Although Texas college districts are scrambling to figure out how to operate classrooms for the fall semester, a single dilemma they may possibly not have to be concerned about is standardized testing.

That is if state lawmakers do well in a renewed hard work to eradicate the STAAR check.

It is a check college students across Texas have taken each and every spring until finally 2020 when COVID-19 shutdown additional than 500 college districts across the state.

The STAAR check is scheduled to resume up coming yr, but some state lawmakers from North Texas really do not believe that is a fantastic plan.

“We need to take action now to alleviate the concerns of parents, students and teachers as it relates to standardized testing next year,” stated State Rep. Jared Patterson – (R) Denton. “It’s just not a good measurement of student achievement, student growth over the course of the year. Our teachers are not manufacturing widgets.”

Representative Patterson says the pandemic has manufactured the evaluation check for all third by way of 12th graders even additional unfair.

“They may or may not have the same internet access. They may or may not have the same resources available. They may or may not have the same access to the teacher,” he stated.

The state offers hundreds of hundreds of thousands of bucks to a organization that administers the examination which the federal government calls for.

State Representative Matt Shaheen – (R) Plano, has desired for a prolonged time to substitute STAAR, which he believes is also really hard on teachers, with an additional approach to assess pupil progress.

“It gives a guide to the teachers and respect to the progress that students are making throughout the year versus this year-end assessment,” stated Rep. Shaheen.

The federal government would have to approve a request by Texas to waive STAAR testing for the 2021 college yr.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted public training in Texas.

But it may possibly have provided state lawmakers additional leverage to reexamine how the state measures pupil achievement.