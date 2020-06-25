Softbank: SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son steps down from Alibaba board – Latest News

Masayoshi Son, the chief executive of Japanese technologies firm SoftBank Group Corp., stated Thursday that he is stepping down from the board of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Son announced the modify at the finish of SoftBank’s standard shareholders’ meeting. He emphasized that the choice was a “happy” one particular and did not reflect any discord amongst the businesses.

Final month, Alibaba founder and Chinese billionaire Jack Ma left SoftBank’s board.

Son stated he was “graduating” from Alibaba in the identical way Ma was graduating from SoftBank. The two businesses have had a near romance for 20 many years.

“It’s not that there were disagreements. It is just a happy ending,” Son informed shareholders in a dwell stream that showed a photograph of the two entrepreneurs collectively and smiling.

Shareholders accredited the lineup of SoftBank board members, minus Ma, by a vast majority vote.



Earlier, SoftBank announced 3 new board members, such as SoftBank Chief Monetary Officer Yoshimitsu Goto and Waseda University professor Yuko Kawamoto.

A different new member is Lip-Bu Tan, founder of Walden Global, a venture capital company centered on computer system chips, cloud and artificial intelligence. He is also chief executive of Cadence Design and style, a U.S. electronic style and design automation computer software and engineering providers firm.

SoftBank is a big investor in Alibaba and Son joined Alibaba’s board in 2005. Ma joined the SoftBank board in 2007.

Some of SoftBank’s investments have come underneath criticism recently for currently being overly risky, this kind of as a stake in troubled workplace-sharing venture WeWork. Son has defended the approach, saying it will provide prolonged phrase final results.

Because founding SoftBank in the 1980s, Son has invested in myriad technologies businesses such as Yahoo! and British semiconductor firm Arm.