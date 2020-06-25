Sintu Manjezi: Bulls will be driven to win and dominate

S intu Manjezi will join the Bulls from the Cheetahs on one July, following a weeks-extended dispute in excess of his companies amongst his former and new employer.

Manjezi admitted the time period of uncertainty was hard on him but his representatives stored him calm and reassured him the ideal resolution would be identified.

Jake White has recruited heavily in the pack, which includes locks Manjezi, Walt Steenkamp and Jan Uys, as properly as bringing a “Galacticos” of Springbok-capped internationals.

The 25-yr-previous says he hopes to find out and develop underneath White’s tutelage.

New Bulls 2nd row recruit Sintu Manjezi says he’s fired up to join a Bulls group he expects to be fiercely aggressive in Super Rugby and search to dominate underneath director of rugby Jake White.

The 25-yr-old’s location in White’s renaissance venture was confirmed this week soon after weeks of hold up due to a legal try from his former group, the Cheetahs, to maintain him in Bloemfontein.

Manjezi joins what’s rapidly turning into a rugby “Galactios” in Pretoria, which involves returning Planet Cup-winning No eight Duane Vermeulen, Springboks Nizaam Carr and Marcel van der Merwe

“Having players around who have achieved so much success, such as Duane, and others who have been recruited, will give the Bulls a chance of competing in Super Rugby next year,” Manjezi informed .

“The gamers are going to be driven to be the ideal and to execute in the competitors and that is Jake’s perspective and mentality.

“They are not just going to search to compete but they are going to want to win video games and search to dominate.”

Manjezi, who has played in the 2nd and back row for the Southern Kings, Griquas and the Cheetahs, mentioned the likelihood to join a White-coached group presented a gilt-edged chance to find out from 1 of the ideal coaches all around.

“I’m fired up to get the chance to join the Bulls and perform Super Rugby,” he mentioned.

“And, naturally, I’m also fired up to function with Jake White. He’s a coach with a very good background and he’s won at a great deal of locations he’s been at and, of program, the Planet Cup with South Africa.

“Functioning with this kind of a substantial-calibre coach will constantly advantage my game, so I’m just prepared to find out as substantially as I can and to boost as a player.

“All coaches are driven to win and no 1 plays to not win. And I will not have a dilemma operating with a coach that is so driven to win.

“For me, it’s about learning as much as I can from him.”

For a couple of weeks soon after initial reported that Manjezi was en route to Pretoria, it appeared as however his dream move to the Bulls could fall via.

Sunday weekly reported that a legal battle loomed in the battle for Manjezi’s companies, soon after it transpired that the lock agreed to a two-yr extension to stay in Bloemfontein.

Even so, Manjezi hadn’t signed the new offer you, which left space for the Bulls to swoop in and get their guy. Manjezi admitted that the time period was hard to deal with mainly because of the uncertainty of wherever he would finish up but he was delighted with the eventual end result.

“I’m just happy everything panned out the way I wanted it to,” he mentioned.

“There was naturally a great deal of uncertainty for a couple of weeks but I’m glad that everything’s been sorted and cleared.

“I did give the Cheetahs a likelihood and I gave it some considered whether or not I could keep. The coaching employees, soon after they identified me at Griquas, backed me and I was delighted with my position right here.

“But when the Bulls came, I looked at that as a new challenge that I could place myself via. That was component of the motive why I left.

“Truthfully, at specific elements it was a bit hard. You do not want to go via days and weeks not being aware of wherever you are going to be or what you are going to do mainly because of anything that is been mentioned in the media and things like that.

“I have to thank my agent, Dane Galley. He really calmed me down and settled my nerves and told me not to worry about it too much, everything is going to be handled. I’m grateful he was able to sort everything out and we are both able to move forward from this.”

Manjezi hopes the new chapter presents larger and superior possibilities, this kind of as a dream phone-up to the Springboks, wherever competitors is tougher than it is ever been in earlier many years.

“I hope I can knock down the Springbok door,” mentioned Manjezi.

“All specialist rugby gamers want to perform at the highest degree, not just to be concerned in the game and I’m 1 of them. But I have a great deal of function to do.

“I want to get to the Bulls, function challenging and adapt to what ever Jake brings forward. That is my initial phase suitable now, if I want to attain my objective of building it to the Springboks later on on.”