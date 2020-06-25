Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens React to Alex Kompothecras’ Firing

Alex Kompothecras is not missed by some of his Siesta Essential co-stars.

Significantly less than two weeks following MTV made the decision to lower ties with the actuality star over offensive remarks he allegedly produced on social media, two cast members are reacting to the information.

“I have a lot of—I don’t want to say racist followers—but a lot of people are really upset with him leaving,” Juliette Porter shared on Thursday’s new Chicks in the Workplace podcast. “People love a villain.”

Kelsey Owens extra, “I don’t understand. There are so many people saying they want him back and I’m like, do you understand why he’s gone?”

Ahead of the actuality show’s mid-season premiere, MTV launched a statement confirming Alex would not be returning to the series.

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” the network shared with E! Information. “He will not be in potential seasons of Siesta Essential.”