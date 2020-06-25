Shoe brand Crocs opens its new headquarters in Broomfield

Crocs Inc., the Niwot-born footwear brand recognized for its ubiquitous plastic clogs, announced Wednesday that its new headquarters in Broomfield had opened, but the personnel will not be completely moved in until finally public overall health advice stops limiting the quantity of personnel permitted in the constructing at 1 time.

The practically 90,000-square-foot workplace room is residence to about 375 personnel, in accordance to a Crocs information release.

“Niwot was our home for more than 16 years, and the facility and the Niwot community played a big part in helping our company grow,” Crocs chief men and women officer Shannon Sisler explained in the release. “With an increasingly competitive workforce, and a need to give our employees a ‘home for work’ feeling, our new workspace in the Atria campus in neighboring Broomfield will allow us to continue attracting and retaining the best talent in the industry.”

