Shah Rukh Khan Fans Celebrate 28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Shah Rukh Khan is one particular of the greatest stars in the background of Indian cinema. The actor holds a specific location in the heart of each and every Indian and is rightly acknowledged as the King Of Bollywood. His amazing physique of perform speaks for itself and justifies him to be regarded as one particular of the finest actors close to. Now, we know that Shah Rukh Khan followers in no way miss out on a opportunity to celebrate him and now they have still an additional specific event to do so.

These days, 25 June 2020, marks 28 many years of Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood. The actor manufactured his debut with the movie Deewana (1992) which also featured Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. So, to celebrate the specific event followers of the superstar took to social media and received the hashtag #28GoldenYearsOfSRK trending on Twitter. Have a appear at some of the tweets beneath.

Shah Rukh Khan 28 Years In Bollywood

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR