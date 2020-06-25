Sergei Khrushchev, son of Soviet leader, dead at 84

Sergei Khrushchev, the son of late Cold War-era Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev and who grew to become a U.S. citizen in 1999, has died at his Rhode Island house, authorities mentioned. He was 84.

The lead to of death was a gunshot wound to the head, in accordance to Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the state health care examiner”s workplace.

“There had been no instant indicators of outdoors foul perform,” Cranston police Maj. Todd Patalano mentioned Wednesday.

Police responded to Khrushchev’s Cranston house final Thursday morning following acquiring a contact from his wife, Patalano mentioned. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the investigation is closed and no criminal costs had been filed, he mentioned.

The younger Khrushchev was a rocket scientist in the Soviet Union and moved to Rhode Island in 1991 to lecture on the Cold War at Brown University.

He and his wife, Valentina, grew to become naturalized U.S. citizens in July 1999.

“I’m feeling like a newborn. It is the starting of a new existence,” Sergei Khrushchev advised The Related Press following taking the oath of citizenship within a Roman Catholic college auditorium.

In a various interview, he mentioned he hoped his father, who died in 1971, would be supportive of his American citizenship.

“After all, it is not as if I’m defecting,” he mentioned.

Khrushchev’s funeral will be held in Moscow in October, his widow advised TASS, the Russian information company. She mentioned she did not want to communicate when reached by The Related Press on Wednesday.