Sens. Cornyn, Cruz Urge Trump Administration To Continue Federal Funding Of Testing Sites In Texas – Dallas / Fort Worth

(/CNN) — Members of the Texas congressional delegation on each sides of the aisle are asking the Trump administration to reconsider its choice to halt direct funding to various coronavirus testing web sites in the Lone Star State, the place there has been a surge of COVID-19 situations.

The transition away from these federally funded web sites started in April, but the newest debate above federal funding comes right after President Donald Trump on Saturday lamented the rise in coronavirus situations in the US, blaming greater testing.

At a campaign rally above the weekend, he stated coronavirus testing was “a double-edged sword.”

“I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please,’ ” the President additional.

Administration officials have stated that slowing down testing has not been requested and his remarks have been created “in jest,” but Trump maintains that he wasn’t kidding.

The federally funded testing system was meant to leap-start out original abilities in essential parts across the US, in accordance to the Federal Emergency Management Company. But provided Foods and Drug Administration approval for persons to self-administer nasal swab exams at web sites, the demand for individual protective gear and skilled wellbeing care suppliers will be diminished, a FEMA spokesperson stated in a statement in April, when the administration started its transition away from the system.

A Wellbeing and Human Companies spokesperson confirmed to CNN that the 13 Local community-Based mostly Testing Sites, 7 of which are in Texas which includes two in Dallas, would no longer obtain direct funding.

“As we approach the agreed upon transition date of June 30 for the state-run sites, the federal government is broadening its community testing support to a more sustainable model,” the spokesperson stated, incorporating that the transition will consist of “continued support of retail and pharmacy partnerships in more than 600 locations” and “offering COVID-19 testing at over 1,300 Federally Qualified Health Centers nationally.”

CNN reported in April that the transition away from the system acquired mixed reactions. Even though some localities may possibly need to have federal assistance, other folks have previously moved towards managing their personal web sites.

But various lawmakers from Texas, which includes Republican Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, say they do not fully grasp why the federal support is staying pulled as their state sees a lot more and a lot more coronavirus situations.

“Frankly, I didn’t understand what they were thinking,” Cornyn informed CNN on Thursday.

In a joint letter sent to Wellbeing and Human Companies Secretary Alex Azar and FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor on Thursday, Cornyn and Cruz urged the administration “to grant an extension of the program for the testing sites in Texas,” which they stated are “critical to Texas’ testing capacity.”

“Texas is currently experiencing a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the last two weeks, daily new cases, the overall positivity rate, and hospitalizations in Texas have all increased. Some of the state’s largest cities — where these CBTS sites are located — are experiencing single-day records of new cases,” the letter stated. “Now is not the time to end a program that is working and successfully increasing testing capacity — especially for underserved communities in the state. Due to the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Texas, cities need additional time to prepare for the transition to state and local control of the testing sites.”

“The administration has taken important steps to provide Texas with the support and resources it needs to combat this crisis. I respectfully request you to continue the CBTS sites in Texas as testing capacity remains a crucial component to reopening the economy and ultimately defeating this disease,” the letter continued.

4 Texas Democrats in the Home also sent a letter earlier this week urging Gaynor and US Surgeon Basic Jerome Adams to lengthen federal funding for the web sites. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, has criticized the move, also.

There have been at first 41 web sites across 12 states and now, there are 13 in 5 states — Texas, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Illinois and New Jersey.

Assistant Secretary for Wellbeing Brett Giroir relayed on a get in touch with with reporters on Wednesday that states this kind of as Texas could decide on to fund the web sites with the $10 billion-plus allotted to them final month to assistance coronavirus testing.

He stated the federal government would “continue to increase testing across the board” regardless of Trump’s remarks.

“We’re going to increase the quality of testing. The diversity of testing. The accessibility of testing. And our targeting of testing to the needy and the vulnerable,” Giroir additional.

Earlier this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott informed 11 Information that the state was doing work on a diverse, “superior” tactic that would get the spot of these testing web sites. He stated a lot more details on this tactic will come inside of a week.

(© Copyright 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN Wire contributed to this report. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable Information Network, Inc., a Time Warner Organization contributed to this report. All rights reserved.)