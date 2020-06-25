A guy has faced court following an alleged stabbing assault at a Kmart store in Melbourne’s south-east final evening.

Police have been known as to the store at Westfield Fountain Gate in Narre Warren about five.50pm following reviews of a stabbing.

Investigators have been informed safety workers approached a guy and a girl about goods in their trolley which they may possibly not have paid for.

Security guard allegedly stabbed at Westfield Fountain Gate Kmart store. (AAP)

The conversation then escalated into an "aggressive altercation", police mentioned, with the girl allegedly creating a knife and slashing the arm of a safety guard.

The pair then ran back by means of the store with the two safety guards following, exactly where the girl allegedly lunged at a single of the safety guards, slashing his shirt.

One more shopper then went to the assist of the safety guards and tackled the guy, even though the girl continued to threaten workers and clients.

Police at the scene of the buying centre in Melboure’s south-east. (Provided)

Police arrested a 34-12 months-outdated Narre Warren South girl and 39-12 months-outdated Noble Park guy Gavin Keys.

Each have been taken to Dandenong Hospital with injuries. The girl stays in hospital, on the other hand Mr Keys was launched into police custody this morning.

A safety guard was also taken to hospital with a stab wound.

Mr Keys was charged with offences such as unlawful assault and theft. He briefly appeared at the Dandenong Magistrates’ Court right now.