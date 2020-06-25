Second lady Karen Pence meets with artsy veterans in Aurora

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

Second lady Karen Pence stopped in Aurora on Thursday to meet military veterans and hear about an artwork treatment system at the Anschutz Health-related Campus.

Pence, a former artwork instructor and the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, heard from 3 veterans, their households and professionals at the Marcus Institute for Brain Wellbeing, which cares for and researches traumatic brain injuries, largely in veterans.

“What’s happening is real, and it is science,” the 2nd lady mentioned by way of a black mask. “We can take pictures of the brain and see how the brain changes after music therapy or art therapy.”

Pence is a member of a Trump administration undertaking force identified as PREVENTS, or President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and Finish a Nationwide Tragedy of Suicide. Earlier in the day, she was at Rocky Mountain Nationwide Park to hear about the psychological well being positive aspects of nature and outside recreation.

“I never really thought of myself as an artist,” mentioned a veteran named Billy, whose final title was not supplied, through a roundtable discussion with Pence, who mentioned it is typical for military males to be skeptical of the arts and their healing powers.

Billy and two other veterans described how artwork treatment assisted them find their inner selves and heal from the traumas of military existence. “After three weeks, I saw an incredible change,” mentioned the wife of a single veteran as her voice cracked.

Andy Cross,

Second Lady of the United States, Karen Pence, left, and artwork therapist, Gayla Elliot, at the Marcus Institute for Brain Wellbeing at the University of Colorado Anschutz Health-related Campus June 25, 2020. Mrs. Pence had a discussion about the artwork treatment system for veterans at MIBH who are struggling from traumatic brain injuries, psychological well being troubles, PTSD, and other well being troubles linked to their military experiences.

