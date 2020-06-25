‘Scrubs’ Episodes Featuring Blackface Yanked Off Hulu

ABC

One particular of the deleted episodes characteristics Zach Braff’s character in blackface when a different outing sees his co-star Sarah Chalke’s character sporting dark encounter paint.

3 episodes of hit U.S. Television present “Scrubs” have been pulled from streaming services Hulu in excess of characters making use of blackface.

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence and ABC studios, who produced the programme, the two place in requests with Hulu to get down the episodes, in accordance to Wide variety.

And, following their requests, a single season-3 episode and two episodes from season 5 have been eliminated from the services. One particular of the episodes featured Zach Braff‘s character in blackface at a celebration, when a different noticed Elliot, played by Sarah Chalke, in blackface throughout a fantasy sequence.

Lawrence was contacted by a fan who referenced the current selection to pull episodes of “30 Rock” due to blackface, tweeting the exec, “Hey @VDOOZER @hulu @ABCNetwork could we do this with #Scrubs please?”

“Agreed. Already in the works,” Lawrence replied on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

“30 Rock”, “Minor Britain“, and “W/Bob & David” are between the demonstrates which have not too long ago had episodes eliminated from streaming solutions due to the inclusion of blackface.