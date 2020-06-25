Santa Monica Pier Reopens After Being Shuttered For Months – Los Angeles

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – After currently being closed because mid-March mainly because of the coronavirus pandemic one particular of the most popular points of interest in California is eventually reopening.

The city announced Wednesday that the Santa Monica Pier will reopen day-to-day from 10 a.m. to eight p.m., albeit with many limitations.

A constrained quantity of men and women will be permitted on the pier at one particular time, the city mentioned. When it reaches capability, guests will have to cue up and wait their flip to get in.

All amusement rides at Pacific Park, such as the Ferris Wheel and the merry-go-round, will stay closed. A constrained quantity of dining establishments and outlets will be open.

Moreover, the pier’s parking plenty will stay closed. And the pier bridge at Ocean and Colorado avenues will also be closed to the two vehicles and pedestrians. Site visitors will have to accessibility the pier utilizing the ramps from Ocean Front Stroll on the seaside degree.

All guests, of program, ought to dress in a mask.

Pets will even now be permitted on the pier, but ought to be on a leash.

The pier has been closed because March 16, when the city issued an executive buy to shutter it.