Santa Clara On State COVID-19 Watch List – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — The tsunami of information about the present coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be overpowering. To aid you navigate by way of what you need to have to know — KPIX.com/KPIX five Information/CBSN Bay Location — will be publishing a information roundup every morning of the best coronavirus and reopening-connected stories so you can start off your day with the most current up to date developments.

Excellent Information — Neighbors Assisting Neighbors

San Francisco Neighborhood Group Offers Assistance To Seniors Isolated By COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO — A group of volunteers in San Francisco on Wednesday worked with each other to carry some sunshine into the lives of seniors who have been isolating from COVID-19 for months. There are moments when what you do not see in a community can inform you a lot more than what you do see. In the residences of one particular place of San Francisco, there are seniors who have self-quarantined, stayed within due to the fact the coronavirus shelter buy was issued in March. The isolation and loneliness can be devastating. The prolonged lack of direct human get hold of might lead to depression. Reverend Glenda Hope, founder of Cayuga Neighborhood Connectors, is on a mission to fill that need to have. Study A lot more

San Francisco Restaurateur Offers Absolutely free Meals To Frontline Hospital Staff

SAN FRANCISCO — A restaurant CEO has observed a way to “melt” the hearts of frontline hospital staff for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Melt noticed indicators of a meltdown the moment California sheltered in area in March. “Overnight, our sales dropped about 80 percent,” mentioned CEO Ralph Bower. Even now, Bower informed all 140-plus staff they would get paid even if they did not come to feel at ease coming to operate at the eatery’s 7 Bay Location and southern California spots. “We wanted to not only have our team members’ back but we wanted to have the backs of our first responders and hospital workers as well,” Bower explained. Study A lot more

For Uplifting Stories Of Neighbors Assisting Neighbors Pay a visit to Our Far better With each other Segment

Health professionals Warn COVID-19 Outbreak At San Quentin Could Be Catastrophic

SAN QUENTIN — In approximately three weeks, San Quentin has gone from zero to 456 scenarios of the coronavirus as of Wednesday. It is estimated that one in eight inmates has COVID-19. Now, a nearby physicians are warning prison officials about a achievable catastrophic outbreak. Jacques Verduin is the founder of Insight Out, a plan that aids inmates transition to lifestyle on the outdoors. “It’s unthinkable that they would risk the whole population the way they did,” mentioned Verduin. The COVID-19 outbreak took place soon after a dozen inmates from a facility in Chino had been transferred to San Quentin. Study A lot more

Santa Clara County Lands On State’s Watchlist Immediately after Spike In COVID-19 Hospitalizations

SANTA CLARA — Santa Clara County has been slower to reopen than other Bay Location counties but it just landed on the state’s watchlist soon after an alarming spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations. On Tuesday, hospitalizations stood at 64, and the county reported 125 new scenarios. The complete variety of confirmed scenarios in Santa Clara County is now at three,832. Dr. Sara Cody informed county leaders in a meeting that the highest single-day boost was reported on Tuesday, and that the numbers have continued to rise. The state’s watchlist signifies that state leaders operate with overall health departments to recognize the causes for the boost in confirmed scenarios and hospitalizations, and come across treatments. Study A lot more

Courts Try out To Quickly Track Release Of 1000s Of Lower-Chance Prison Inmates Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

SAN QUENTIN — Gov. Gavin Newsom mentioned Wednesday that the state hopes to expedite the release of many thousand minimal-threat inmates at state prisons this kind of as San Quentin that have noticed outbreaks of the COVID-19 coronavirus in their populations. State courts are at present reviewing a cohort of about three,500 inmates in the state prison technique who have been targeted as candidates for early release for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. Newsom mentioned he hopes to start off seeing prisoners launched ahead of July one in an energy to “decompress” a prison technique that has confirmed three,864 scenarios to date, in accordance to information from the California Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Study A lot more

San Francisco Outdoors Lands Promoters Cancel 2020 Music Festival In excess of COVID-19 Worries, Announce 2021 Line-Up

SAN FRANCISCO — Immediately after holding out hopes for months, promoters for San Francisco’s Outdoors Lands music festival announced Wednesday they had been cancelling the 2020 occasion above issues connected to the COVID-19 outbreak. Even though San Francisco officials have been gradually rolling back restrictions place in area to slow the spread of the virus, it remained doubtful gatherings as massive of the 1000’s who yearly flock to Golden Gate Park for the festival would be permitted. “We would love nothing more than to be with you this August, listening to our favorite artists in Golden Gate Park and celebrating the best of the Bay Area for our 13th consecutive Outside Lands,” promoters mentioned in a social publish. “After lengthy discussions with local and state health authorities about the impact of COVID-19 both in our community and throughout the world, we believe it is in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety that Outside Lands not be held in 2020.” Study A lot more

Newsom Implores Californians To Adhere to COVID-19 Tips As Scenarios Spike To Record Ranges

SACRAMENTO — As coronavirus scenarios spike to record amounts in California and other states, Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday implored Californians to redouble their efforts to preserve themselves and some others safe and sound by strictly following the present state recommendations on sheltering, social distancing, sporting encounter masks and washing their hands. Newsom’s appeal comes a day soon after the state overall health division reported a lot more than seven,149 new scenarios of COVID-19, shattering the single-day higher of five,19 set just a day ahead of. The state’s information also exhibits an uptick in the charge of good scenarios back to amounts from a month in the past. Even though California has also carried out a record variety of exams in one particular day 96,000, the testing positivity charge has risen to five.one %. Study A lot more

Middle College In San Jose Opens For Summertime Lessons With Changes

SAN JOSE — A middle college in San Jose has turn out to be one particular of the 1st in the Bay Location to have college students on campus for lessons due to the fact the COVID-19 shelter-in-area started in March. Summertime lessons started at Monday at Sunrise Middle College on Julian Street. About 50 college students are back at college for the 20-day summer season session, with new routines in the age of the coronavirus. Amid the changes getting created, college students have necessary temperature checks, handwashing and mask checks. To facilitate social distancing, there are no a lot more than a dozen college students per classroom. Study A lot more

IRS Tries To Claw Back COVID-19 Stimulus Checks Sent To Prison Inmates

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of 1000’s of bucks in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to men and women behind bars in California and across the United States, and now the IRS is asking state officials to aid claw back the income that the federal tax company says was mistakenly sent. The legislation authorizing the payments for the duration of the pandemic does not exclusively exclude jail or prison inmates, and the IRS has refused to say specifically what legal authority it has to retrieve the dollars. On its web page, it factors to the unrelated Social Safety Act, which bars incarcerated men and women from obtaining some forms of outdated-age and survivor insurance coverage advantage payments. “I can’t give you the legal basis. All I can tell you is this is the language the Treasury and ourselves have been using,” IRS spokesman Eric Smith mentioned. “It’s just the same list as in the Social Security Act.” Study A lot more

Santa Clara Superior Court Extends Zero Bail Right up until September

SANTA CLARA — With new COVID-19 scenarios on the rise yet again, Santa Clara County court officials announced Wednesday they had been extending the zero bail demands for residents accused of reduced degree crimes to at least till Sept. one. Earlier this month, the Judicial Council of California voted to finish the zero bail policy it established which set presumptive bail at $ for men and women accused of reduced-degree crimes to curb the spread of COVID-19 in jails and surrounding communities. State court officials mentioned counties could now figure out for themselves if the policy essential to stay on area. Study A lot more

Yosemite Retaining Some Campgrounds Closed Via July Amid Coronavirus Worries

YOSEMITE Nationwide PARK — California’s Yosemite Nationwide Park is reversing program two weeks soon after reopening and now says it will hold off on reopening some campgrounds by way of July simply because of social distancing issues in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials started reopening some campgrounds earlier this month soon after getting closed for a lot more than two one/two months but the open campgrounds have a lot more distance among campsites than the ones that are closed, Park Ranger Jamie Richards mentioned. “We are keeping the campgrounds closed based on public health guidelines and concerns over social distancing,” she mentioned Tuesday. Study A lot more