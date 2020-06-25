Santa Clara Co. Lands On State’s Watchlist After Spike In COVID-19 Hospitalizations – San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) — Santa Clara County has been slower to reopen than other Bay Region counties but it just landed on the state’s watchlist immediately after an alarming spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, hospitalizations stood at 64, and the county reported 125 new scenarios. The complete variety of confirmed scenarios in Santa Clara County is now at three,832.

Dr. Sara Cody advised county leaders in a meeting that the highest single-day improve was reported on Tuesday, and that the numbers have continued to rise.

The state’s watchlist implies that state leaders perform with wellbeing departments to recognize the causes for the improve in confirmed scenarios and hospitalizations, and discover treatments. In accordance to the state’s web site, the state suggests that the Santa Clara Public Wellbeing Division help prolonged-phrase care services in the care of COVID-19 sufferers in purchase to avert hospital transfers.

Bob Rucker, a San Jose State Professor and Chair of the Journalism and Mass Communications Division, stated he has continued to shelter-in-spot in spite of the ease in restrictions. He stated if he is forced to stage outdoors of his house, he requires the additional precautions of sporting gloves, a mask and sanitizing his auto.

“I don’t want to see this virus invade this house,” Rucker stated. “I have a sister with Down syndrome, she’s 64-years-old, she’s an early Alzheimer’s candidate right now, I’m trying to take care of her until the end.”

He stated he is ready to remain house for as prolonged as it requires until finally a vaccine is launched.

“Humans are stubborn creatures sometimes,” stated Rucker. “We really have to have it hit us in the face, and it’s sad to say if this one hits you in the face, it could kill you.”

The Santa Clara Public Wellbeing Division denied KPIX’s request for an interview.