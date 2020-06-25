San Quentin Prison Officials Report Inmate Death Amid COVID-19 Outbreak – San Francisco

SAN QUENTIN ( SF) — Officials at San Quentin State Prison have been investigating the death of an inmate Thursday, following a huge outbreak of COVID-19 at the prison.

The California Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation explained it was informed Wednesday evening about the death. The inmate was not right away recognized, nor was the lead to of death.

In about 3 weeks, San Quentin has gone from zero to additional than 500 instances of the coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon. It is estimated some one in eight inmates has COVID-19.

The Marin County Coroner’s Workplace explained it would establish the lead to of death and now performs COVID-19 exams as element of all forensic examinations.