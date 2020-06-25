San Marino Fourth Of July Decorations Featuring Mannequin Of President Donald Trump Sparks Controversy – Los Angeles

SAN MARINO (CBSLA) — The City of San Marino is internet hosting a property decorating contest ahead of the Fourth of July vacation.

Usually, the city holds a ceremony with classic fireworks and a neighborhood gathering, but that is not attainable this yr due to the fact of the coronavirus pandemic.

As an alternative, the recreation division is providing residents their personal totally free property decorating starter kit to motivate them to show their patriotism for neighbors to see.

A single property, in unique, has gotten a whole lot of focus for such as a mannequin of President Donald Trump holding an American flag.

Leslie Antosy-Flores mentioned she was fired up about the pleasant competitors and place out flags, banners and a depiction of Trump to present her enthusiasm.

“Of course we have our President Trump. He needs to be recognized since he is our president,” Antosy-Flores mentioned.

The San Marino resident mentioned she has been criticized for the decorations and that she does not think she did anything at all incorrect.

“I did have somebody yell at me and call me a racist. All I’m doing is displaying him with an American flag. I didn’t do anything with any political agenda,” she mentioned.

Antosy-Flores mentioned she eliminated the show of Trump a number of occasions due to the fact of individuals yelling.

One more San Marino resident, who place up a 6-foot eagle outdoors his property, supported her show.

“I think anyone who wants to show their patriotic spirit, God bless them for showing that for this administration, for our country, no matter their opinion,” Scott Solan mentioned.

Opponents of President Trump have characterized working with his likeness as a symbol of racial division in this nation.

San Marino City Councilmember Susan Jakubowski mentioned in response to the backlash above the show that individuals are ready to decorate in any way they want as extended as it is not offensive.

“I think now more so than ever we are all agreeing to be different to get along and this community like every other community has all different beliefs,” Jakubowski mentioned.

The city gave out 300 starter kits to residents filled with sidewalk chalk, American flags, a pennant banner, a single roll of patriotic crepe paper, and a participating property lawn indicator.

San Marino city leaders say they hope to carry on this competitors in the many years to come.

Winners for the property decorating contest — in the classes of Most Inventive, Most Patriotic, Judge’s Selection, and Honorable Mention — will be announced on July two.

The leading 4 finalists in every single group will acquire a present card from a regional enterprise and a recognition lawn indicator.