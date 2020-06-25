San Francisco Unified School District Votes To Remove Police From City’s Public Schools – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — Amid a nationwide motion to do away with law enforcement from colleges, the San Francisco Unified School District Board of Training on Tuesday evening voted unanimously to declare the city’s public colleges to be police-absolutely free.

Below the resolution, SFUSD will not renew its memorandum of knowing with the San Francisco Police Division and will deem its colleges sanctuary spaces from law enforcement.

The resolution also directs employees and Superintendent Vincent Matthews to not cooperate or facilitate in the criminalization of a pupil, their family members member or employees on campus by state, federal and nearby law enforcement companies. Also, armed officers will not be permitted on college grounds.

The resolution also directs that Superintendent Matthews reallocate money previously utilised to shell out law enforcement towards pupil help solutions, and requests that the San Francisco Police Commission produce a protocol for officers that outlines what calls for services to reply to and approaches to engage with college students and moms and dads.

“We did it!” Board Commissioner Alison Collins stated by way of Twitter.

She additional, “But we still need all of your continued advocacy to ensure we have support for funding whole community schools and community-based violence prevention.”

The San Francisco-based mostly organization Coleman Advocates known as the board’s selection “an important step in ending the policing of black students in SF.”

Typically, the district has relied on SFPD School Resource Officers who supply safety, conflict mediation and truancy prevention, amongst other solutions, at its colleges.

In response to the board’s vote, police spokesman Sgt. Michael Andraychak stated in an electronic mail, “The department has not made any decisions regarding the SRO program. We look forward to having conversations with Superintendent Matthews regarding how we implement a thoughtful transition.”

