SAA unions divided on final offer from govt for voluntary severance packages

The about four 700 workers of South African Airways have acquired a final offer for voluntary severance packages from the state-owned airline’s shareholder, the Division of Public Enterprises.

In accordance to the DPE, the proposal will be supported by a social system, which contains a capabilities growth programme.

The department’s voluntary severance proposal contains a single week per 12 months of finished support, a single month recognize pay out, accumulated depart paid out, a 13th cheque and a “top-up” quantity.

“My message to unions is that this is crunch . The DPE’s offer will give employees a better deal. They will at least get something, especially since we are seeing more opportunities in future when SAA will rise again,” Kgathatso Tlhakudi, acting director-common of the Division of Public Enterprises advised Fin24 on Wednesday.

SAA workers have not acquired salaries because one Could when the rescue practitioners indicated that money for the rescue course of action had run out. In mid-April the DPE indicated that the state will not give any additional money for the rescue course of action.

The voluntary severance packages proposed by the DPE can be made available to workers instantly after the airline’s creditors accept a rescue system proposed by its enterprise rescue practitioners.

A creditors’ meeting is set for Thursday to vote on the rescue system. Creditors can chose to accept it, overview it, or reject it.

The division says it needs to see the rescue system accepted and enable creditors and workers “be co-creators of a new airline and ensure a strong base is maintained for the growth of the local aviation industry”.

The rescue system proposed by the enterprise rescue practitioners delivers for the retention of only one 000 of SAA’s recent workers, and sets aside R2.two billion for retrenchment packages. Workers numbers could enhance if the “new” airline grows.

Read through | South Africa wants SAA and ‘serious players’ are interested in its worth, says acting DG

The DPE cautioned in a statement earlier on Thursday that a vote towards the system would end result in “the protracted and costly liquidation of the airline”.

If the 86-12 months-outdated flag carrier have been to be liquidated, workers would get a greatest quantity of up to R32 000 per worker if money are readily available. The liquidation course of action could drag out more than two many years.

Unions react

In the see of Captain Grant Back, chairperson of the SAA Pilots’ Association, the recent offer by the DPE would end result in “a loss of jobs bloodbath and is completely unnecessary”.

“Labour is doing work on a greater strategy, which would end result in an enhanced end result for all events inside the recent fiscal constraints. There is a way for SAA to retain additional jobs and offer severance pay out for staff [similar to what] was made available to Eskom and a lot of other SOEs when critically preserving jobs at no further charges to the recent system. We appear forward to engaging with the DPE and presenting our proposal,” mentioned Back.

A joint statement issued by the Nationwide Transport Motion (NTM), the South African Transport and Allied Staff Union (SATAWU) Solidarity and the Aviation Union of Southern Africa (AUSA) factors out that they have generally been in favour of restructuring the airline rather than liquidation.

“The legacy of the previous administration and management of SAA was so extensive and pervaded nearly every aspect of the lives of SAA employees. An ambitious and far – reaching approach was therefore necessary to rescue the airline,” they say.

These unions feel the broad framework of the social system developed in the Leadership Forum in conjunction with the DPE will perform a major function in the re-skilling of workers impacted by retrenchments.

They hope the creditors will vote in favour of the proposed rescue system and that a new, aggressive nationwide airline would be developed in the finish, conserve jobs and make a good financial affect for the nation. They are disappointed that no funds was allotted for SAA in Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s supplementary spending budget on Wednesday.

The Nationwide Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) have however to comment on the DPE’s final offer. This report will be up to date if they do.

Rescue plan

The proposed rescue system includes government acquiring to increase additional than R10 billion to maintain the airline from going underneath. Regional banking institutions, meanwhile, hold government assured loans of R16.four billion which have by now been allotted in prior nationwide budgets.

SAA’s fiscal losses totalled additional than R10 billion more than the previous two many years, in accordance to paperwork submitted to Parliament earlier this 12 months. Above the previous decade, the government has bailed out the airline with just about R30 billion.

The DPE and unions represented at SAA have been in discussions in a Leadership Consultative Forum, established by the division, to formulate a new enterprise model and system for the airline’s prolonged-phrase long term by means of enterprise rescue.

In this forum it was committed that the severance criteria would be calculated on a back-dated five.9% wage enhance, which was agreed to in November final 12 months. There will also be an incentive pay out scale calculated on worker complete-value-of-employment.

“A new, restructured, viable airline cannot be competitive if it would be required to bear the cost of carrying the current SAA employees,” says the division.

“The national airline is not in a position to offer any additional benefits and it is important to recognise that the creditors would be keeping a watchful eye on how much money was being spent by SAA as opposed to what they were trying to recover in the business rescue process.”

The division nonetheless hopes that SAA could be restructured in a new sustainable, aggressive airline that delivers integrated domestic, regional and global flight providers. Staff members who get up the voluntary severance offer will be entitled to re-apply for positions in a new restructured firm as it grows.