Ryan Lochte Reflects on Past Mistakes in New Doc: “I Went From Making Millions to Zero”

Ryan Lochte is a transformed guy.

Peacock just launched the very first trailer for In Deep With Ryan Lochte, a new documentary that follows the Olympic gold medalist’s journey to the Tokyo video games, which have been postponed until finally 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the clip, the 35-12 months-outdated displays on previous blunders, like the Rio robbery scandal that tarnished his track record.

“Something could have ended my life because I was stupid. I went from making millions to zero,” Lochte says of losing sponsorships.

“The person that I am today, if I saw that Ryan Lochte, I would knock his ass out,” the swimmer adds. “There’s so much more to life. Wake up.”