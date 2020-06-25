Russell Simmons’ Podcast Interview Removed From Tidal in the Wake of Social Media Backlash

Instagram

Journalist Sil Lai Abrams, who has accused the Def Jam co-founder of raping her in 1994, slams Jay-Z and his streaming support for the inclusion of the record executive in an ‘Drink Champs’ episode.

–

An episode of the Revolt podcast Drink Champs has been eliminated from streaming support Tidal soon after supporters on social media slammed the inclusion of Russell Simmons – who faces many allegations of sexual assault.

Following the release of the most recent episode of the display on Tuesday (June 23), hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, supporters took to social media to slam Jay-Z‘s organisation for advertising Simmons’ interview on social media.

“What in the entire hell are JAY-Z and TIDAL doing by giving Russell Simmons a platform to discuss #BlackLivesMatter,” journalist Sil Lai Abrams, who has accused Simmons of raping her in 1994, wrote.

Abrams also talked about Simmons’ 10 June interview with Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club, questioning, “Why do people continue to give him a pass?”

Journalist Sil Lai Abrams blasted Tidal for the podcast interview with Russell Simmons.

The journalist initial came forward with her story in a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, and has stated the incident brought about her to try to get her personal existence. She claimed that Simmons apologised to her in 1998, but he has given that denied “any wrongdoing”.

The episode with Simmons also featured Talib Kweli, Bun B, Mysonne, and Marc Lamont Hill, with the latter tweeting that he was not informed in advance that Simmons was scheduled to seem on the display and stated he would not have appeared on the display had he recognized.

“During Russell’s 20ish minutes on the show, I was texting the producers telling them that I was not comfortable with his press and asking to wrap,” Hill wrote. “After the show, I expressed my frustration with what happened. I also asked them not to air Russell’s portions.”

Marc Lamont Hill claimed he was clueless about Russell’s visual appeal.

When asked why he did not communicate up throughout Simmons’ visual appeal, Hill stated he “froze.”

N.O.R.E. apologized about the matter.

In a response to Hill, N.O.R.E. tweeted: “I apologize for me not being fully aware of what was going on!!! I just wanted to put black men together who are powerful for a powerful convo !!! Moving forward I will be more aware of guests and who and how they are presented !!!”