Russell Crowe Reacts to Starring in First Film to Premiere Back in Movie Theaters

Prepared or not, film theaters are popping the popcorn and inviting cinephiles back within.

Russell Crowe‘s approaching thriller, Unhinged, marks the 1st movie to premiere in theaters following shutdowns prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Through a virtual sit-down with E! Information, the A-lister mentioned he believes film-goers are in need to have of an escape—and Unhinged offers precisely that.

“What is normal? When do we return to whatever normal is going to be for us in the future? We don’t know,” he pondered. “I think there’s a lot of people that made it really clear that they need to have some sort of feeling for their mental health that there’s going to be some kind of balance.”

What is additional, Russell mentioned he was “very surprised” to study just how badly people were craving the film theater encounter.