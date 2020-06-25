Rudy Giuliani: ‘Black Lives Matter Wants To Come & Take Your House Away From You!!’

Rudy Giuliani, the individual lawyer for President Donald Trump, hopped on Fox Information to problem a bizarre warning to the far appropriate — claiming that the Black Lives Matter motion needs to get their properties from them.

“Black Lives Matter wants to come and take your house away from you,” he ranted. “They want to take your property away from you, they want to let criminals out of prison — all criminals. They’re anarchists and they’re anti-American,” he extra.

Black Lives Matter has been doing work to claw standard human rights and equality for the Black neighborhood and is gradually modifying the political landscape and quite significantly just about every business at this time exploiting Black culture.

He continued, “It should be quite plain to every American who can see through the propaganda that Antifa, Black Lives Matter, the communists, and their allies are executing a plan they wrote about four or five years ago.”

The unhinged attorney extra, “Black Lives Matter wants to destroy law enforcement, end bail, empty the prisons (including drug dealers as well as users), provide themselves with reparations, AND a full-time government income without the necessity of work.”