Rudy Giuliani: ‘Black Lives Matter Wants To Come & Take Your House Away From You!!’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Rudy Giuliani, the individual lawyer for President Donald Trump, hopped on Fox Information to problem a bizarre warning to the far appropriate — claiming that the Black Lives Matter motion needs to get their properties from them.

“Black Lives Matter wants to come and take your house away from you,” he ranted. “They want to take your property away from you, they want to let criminals out of prison — all criminals. They’re anarchists and they’re anti-American,” he extra.

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR