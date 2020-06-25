Roseville Woman Accused Of Hanging, Killing Dog – Detroit

Shavon Lewis Roby is charged with 1 count of 2nd-degree animal killing, a felony punishable by up to 7 many years in prison, prosecutors explained.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI (PATCH) — A 28-12 months-previous Roseville female is accused of killing her mother’s pet puppy, Wayne County Prosecutors explained Wednesday.

Prosecutors explained that on June 14, Roby took her mother’s puppy and hung it from a gate in the 990 block of East Euclid Street with jumper cables.

