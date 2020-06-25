Roseville Woman Accused Of Hanging, Killing Dog – Detroit

WAYNE COUNTY, MI (PATCH) — A 28-12 months-previous Roseville female is accused of killing her mother’s pet puppy, Wayne County Prosecutors explained Wednesday.
Shavon Lewis Roby is charged with 1 count of 2nd-degree animal killing, a felony punishable by up to 7 many years in prison, prosecutors explained.
Prosecutors explained that on June 14, Roby took her mother’s puppy and hung it from a gate in the 990 block of East Euclid Street with jumper cables.
