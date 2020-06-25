Rogers funding free digital educational programs for Canadian youth

Rogers is funding digital programs that target on assisting youth produce techniques in engineering, innovation and economic literacy.
The carrier announced that its nationwide Ted Rogers Neighborhood Grant partners have transitioned all youth programming on the net this summer time. Rogers says the self-directed educational programs aim to fill the gap of cancelled summer time camps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“School may officially be out, but learning in fun and interesting ways can continue over the summer months,” explained Sevaun Palvetzianm, the chief communications officer at Rogers, in a press release.
Canada Studying Code, a recipient of a Ted Rogers Neighborhood Grant, will be supplying free dwell on the net experiences during the summer time to educate digital literacy by means of gaming, artwork and internet style.
Non-revenue organization Actua is giving a digital library of free programs that discover subjects like science, engineering, engineering and math (STEM).
“We’re also providing parent and teacher resources, as well as unplugged STEM learning resources for youth in Northern and remote communities who don’t have quality access to technology or broadband,” explained Jennifer Flanagan, the current of Actua, in the press release.
Additional, Junior Achievement Canada is giving free programs to educate youth about function readiness, entrepreneurship and economic literacy.
Supply: Rogers