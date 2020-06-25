Rob Kardashian Shares a Rare Photo of His Adorable Daughter Dream

Daddy’s tiny lady!

It is tough to feel it truly is been virtually 4 many years because Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna welcomed their tiny lady, Dream Kardashian, but the proud father’s most current Instagram publish of his daughter shows just how substantially she’s grown up in what appears like the blink of an eye.

In the photograph of Dream, uploaded to Instagram Wednesday night—a uncommon move for Rob, who isn’t going to commonly share quite a few photos on social media, specifically of his child—the 3-and-a-half-12 months-previous is wearing red striped pajamas, creating a pouting encounter at the camera even though snacking on an apple just before bedtime.

“Night night,” Rob captioned the adorable snapshot.

The 33-12 months-old’s publish swiftly garnered a amount of gushing remarks, which includes a number of from Rob’s really very own sisters.

“The cutest,” Kim Kardashian wrote, followed by Kourtney Kardashian adding, “dreamy.”

Khloe Kardashian also commented, telling her tiny brother that Dream is “so cute!!!!”