Riverside, San Bernardino Counties Report Additional Coronavirus Deaths – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported further deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.

Riverside County well being officials reported 474 newly confirmed instances and a single far more fatality, bringing countywide totals to 14,905 instances and 432 deaths. The county mentioned seven,154 men and women had recovered from the sickness.

There had been 314 county residents getting handled in the hospital Wednesday, with 92 in intensive care units.

San Bernardino County reported an further 397 new instances and 11 fatalities, bringing the countywide complete to 10,407 instances and 245 deaths. County officials mentioned an estimated five,943 had recovered.

There had been 301 county residents hospitalized Wednesday, with 109 getting handled in intensive care units.

As of Wednesday evening, 196,442 Riverside County residents had been examined and 114,640 San Bernardino County residents had been examined.