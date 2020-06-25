Rihanna’s Stylist Fucci Disses ‘Problematic’ Angelina Jolie

Twitter/WENN

The innovative artwork director at /NYDEN throws shade at the ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ star as he expresses his relief that the actress isn’t going to use social media.

– Farren “Fucci” Jean Andrea is not a fan of Angelina Jolie. When the famed celebrity stylist could make use of his hyperlink in Hollywood to improve his occupation, he would not hold back from sharing his believed about the A-record actress.

The Atlantan, who is Rihanna‘s preferred stylist and has dressed the likes of Bella Hadid and Keke Palmer, dissed the 45-12 months-outdated star and human rights activist as he expressed his relief that that she isn’t going to use social media, citing her alleged “problematic” private existence as the cause. “i’m glad angelina jolie doesn’t use social media. i feel like she problematic lmao,” he tweeted on Thursday, June 24.

Remarkably, a variety of his followers agreed with him, believing that becoming born beneath the zodiac signal of Gemini could aspect into Angie’s character. “Lmfaooooo, Im laugjing because i agree and thats funny to me,” one particular man or woman replied to Fucci’s tweet.

“us geminis can get carried away sometimes, so yeah u right lol,” one more supported the innovative artwork director at /NYDEN, to which he replied, “that MF mouth lmao.” A third consumer echoed the sentiment, “Mmmm yeah sis a Gemini we be on go mode specially on a platform where we can be ‘free.’ ”

Some other folks, on the other hand, have come to Angie’s defense. “Don’t do my good sis like this,” one particular fan of the “In the Land of Blood and Honey” director commented on Instagram, claiming that “she’s busy being a mom she ain’t got time for social.”

“Don’t do Angie!!” one more warned the 28-12 months-outdated picture architect. Somebody else similarly informed him off, “B* keep Ms Jolie out of dis.”

Individuals have given that jumped in to share other celebrities whom they are glad do not use social media, with Kanye West, Scarlett Johansson, Kanye West and Jay-Z amongst the names thrown into the record. Other people, meanwhile, want that President Donald Trump and Meek Mill are not lively on social media.