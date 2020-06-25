Revealed: Draft list of countries that will be allowed to enter EU when borders open

Locked away in a meeting space in Brussels, officials are debating who will be allowed to enter the EU on July one when the bloc”s global borders are scheduled to be opened – and who will be forbidden.

There are two lists, a single for people that will be accepted, and a single for people who will not.

The list has previously aroused controversy immediately after sources unveiled that the United States – the worst-impacted nation throughout the world by COVID-19 with much more than two.four million situations, is on the latter list.

On Thursday, European officials failed to attain a selection on which countries will be barred from entry immediately after the bloc’s external borders open, with an EU diplomat telling that officials “could not attain an agreement” and that talks would carry on into Friday.

has obtained, from EU diplomatic sources, the complete draft list of the countries for which Europe’s borders will be open, and can verify what we reported on Wednesday that Brazil, Qatar, the US and Russia are without a doubt not on the accepted list.

Sources also threw into doubt the border reopening date of July one, suggesting agreements will not be forthcoming in .

The complete list of countries whose nationals will be allowed to enter Europe in accordance to the draft list is as follows:

Vatican City

Monaco

Montenegro

Andorra

Serbia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Ukraine

Albania

Turkey

Kosovo

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

Turkmenistan

Vietnam

China

Thailand

Myanmar

Mongolia

Japan

South Korea

Georgia

Bhutan

Lebanon

Indonesia

Uzbekistan

India

Tajikistan

Kazakhstan

Palau

New Zealand

Australia

Dominica

Bahamas

Saint Lucia

Uruguay

Jamaica

Cuba

Guyana

Paraguay

Venezuela

Nicaragua

Costa Rica

Canada

Angola

Tunisia

Namibia

Uganda

Mozambique

Mauritius

Zambia

Rwanda

Ethiopia

Morocco

Algeria

Egypt

Diplomatic sources also hinted to that there is disagreement involving nations on the criteria to use for this selection, with some preserving that information about COVID prices is not dependable. They are asking the ECDC, the EU company for ailment prevention, to come up with much more specifics, the sources stated, including that the lists will be reviewed each and every two weeks.

When EU recommendations had been launched two weeks in the past officials stated the list would get into account the infection charge in countries concerned. The criteria are based mostly on epidemiological information and at the we had been informed that 47 countries had been on the list of acceptable countries and 54 nations on the barred list. From our supply in Brussels on Thursday there are now 54 on the acceptable draft list, and it is clear that these numbers could carry on to fluctuate.

Which list is United kingdom on?

Neither. In accordance to the European Commission, United kingdom nationals are nonetheless to be handled in the identical way as EU citizens until finally the finish of the Brexit transition time period (31.12.2020).