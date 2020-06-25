Reunion offers new, attainably priced suburban homes for preview

Homebuyers returning to the marketplace as the virus crisis moves previous are liking the seems of suburban residing, and are displaying their preference by purchasing new lines of attainably priced homes at Reunion, close to DIA.

What: Master-planned local community featuring eight versions by Oakwood Properties & Richmond American Properties 10 miles of trail, 152 acres of parks, lakes, 21,000-ft rec center Reunion Center with STEAD College coming

10601 Reunion Pkwy, Commerce City from DIA/Peña Blvd get Tower Rd. north to E. 104th Ave west one/two mi. to Reunion Pkwy, flip north or south or from U.S. 85 get E. 104th Ave east 5 miles to Reunion Pkwy Price tag: Oakwood from large $2s, Richmond Am from lower-$5s

Oakwood from large $2s, Richmond Am from lower-$5s When: June 27 and each day 10-to-six

June 27 and each day 10-to-six Mobile phone: Oakwood 303-486-8915 Richmond American 303-289-1853

Oakwood 303-486-8915 Richmond American 303-289-1853 Additional Data: ReunionCO.com

Local community master-developer Oakwood Properties is just now finishing its very first model homes in a new Sterling Duets series of affordably priced paired homes from the large $200s but purchasers have by now taken 24 revenue of people ideas, properly prior to versions are obtainable to see.

Meanwhile, Oakwood has two lines of single-family members homes coming on track, also promoting swiftly at Reunion. Customers bought one more eight homes from the new Meridian Assortment models priced from the mid-to-upper $300s along with 4 from the new Horizon Assortment versions priced in the $400s (you can preview the Horizon versions now).

9 other June purchasers opted for Oakwood’s well-liked Carriage Residence new-urban single-family members models, which have offered properly at Reunion given that they have been launched in 2018.

The dimension/worth ratio of all of people homes seems great to purchasers who are utilised to charges in urban locations like Highlands and Stapleton nonetheless, purchasers are also liking the amenities currently being provided at Reunion, such as 52-acre Reunion Park with its coffee store and a rec center, says Oakwood’s Ryan Delp, Regional Revenue Manager.

People points of interest will develop into broader even now as Oakwood commences opening Reunion Center on a internet site in the northeast region of the local community, to offer you an occasions center, ice pavilion, a baseball complicated, a marketplace and meals hall, and a STEAD School—on track to welcome ninth-graders in fall of 2021.

The college is intended to utilize a ‘science-focused, project-based learning format’ that offers college students 4 profession paths, and will be the only five-day-per-week college in the 27J Colleges technique.

You will also see Buffalo Run Golf Program adjoining Reunion on its northwest side, in which Richmond American Properties displays its ‘Back Nine’ single-family members patio ranch models, all with three-automobile garages and additional completed basement room incorporated. They are priced from the lower $500s.

Oakwood Properties has a single luxury residence close to the program to see in its gated Overlook enclave. It is a five-bedroom/four.five bath residence with four,389 sq. ft. of completed room, at $849,000.

And view for TRI Pointe Properties to arrive at Reunion quickly, with a single-family members Crescendo series featuring alley-load garages, anticipated to be from the large $300s.

