Reality Check: Was It President Trump Or Gov. Walz Who Called In The National Guard To Minneapolis?

MINNEAPOLIS () — President Donald Trump says he is operating for re-election as the “law and order” candidate.

He claims he sent National Guard troops to Minneapolis to restore purchase soon after the death of George Floyd — but that under no circumstances took place.

To hear the president inform it, Minnesota did not act rapidly sufficient to end the violence and destruction in Minneapolis, so he stepped in.

“And we saved it by me enforcing and sending the troops in, the National Guard. I insisted on it. But that was after four days, they should have done it on night number one, instead of having the police run away, give up the precinct,” Trump mentioned.

The president tweeted about the Minneapolis unrest 23 occasions: threatening to consider manage, to send in the military, and famously tweeting, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

He tweeted 15 occasions about Minnesota’s National Guard, now falsely claiming he activated the guard and played a decisive part in “saving” the city.

“After it got out of control for four days, we sent in representatives, commonly known as the National Guard, and it was all put down very quickly,” Trump mentioned.

That is not accurate. President Trump did not “send in” Minnesota’s National Guard. Presidents really don’t have that energy — only governors do. And Gov. Tim Walz did contact in the guard.

Here’s what truly took place:

Early Thursday: Immediately after Wednesday night’s violence, Walz had by now directed hundreds of guard members to assemble.

Thursday, 10:55 a.m.: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey officially requested troops.

Thursday, four:04 p.m.: Walz officially activated the guard.

Thursday Evening: Inside hrs, hundreds of troops deployed to Minneapolis.

Thursday, 10 p.m.: Police abandoned the Third Precinct creating, and rioters burned it.

Thursday, 10:30 p.m.: President Trump watched the scene unfold on tv, and known as Gov. Walz, giving to send in military.

Early Friday: Overnight, Gov. Walz ordered troops to re-declare the abandoned precinct.

Friday/Saturday: When violence continued, Walz known as up a lot more troops.

For the initial time in historical past, Gov. Walz — not President Trump — activated the total 15,000 member Minnesota National Guard.