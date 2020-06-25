Rapper Polo G Denies Selling His Soul To The Devil

Rapper Polo G hopped on Instagram to deny rumors that he offered his soul to the devil.

The rumors commenced right after the rapper unveiled his newest chain — a Baphomet-design chain. The symbol has lengthy been linked to Satanism.

“I just wanna know why people wanna say that I sold my soul? — Like, where the f*ck? Like, I watch my son and go to the studio. Where the f*ck would I find time to do some sh*t like that? Where the f*ck would I find time to do some sh*t? Oh the um, the goat and the goat horns, it signifies the Baphomet. Half y’all ass wouldn’t even know how to f*ckin’ spell Baphomet if it wasn’t for autocorrect, you stupid b*tch.”

So if anyone was wanting to know — he has not. He did not make clear why he made a decision to do for this specific chain, but he has not offered his soul.