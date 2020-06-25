Ranking Vince Carter’s best dunks from his legendary 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest performance

The player acknowledged as “Half Man, Half Amazing” is now entirely retired.

Immediately after 22 NBA seasons, Vince Carter is calling it a profession. The determination did not come as a shock, but the long term Hall of Famer lastly manufactured it official on The Ringer’s “Winging It” podcast.

“I am officially done playing basketball professionally,” Carter advised “Winging It” host Annie Finberg.

Carter played for eight teams above the program of his profession and completed with 25,728 factors, excellent for 19th on the NBA’s all-time scoring record. He drained 1 final 3-pointer in the closing seconds of a Hawks reduction on March 11, the final day of NBA video games prior to perform was suspended following Rudy Gobert’s beneficial coronavirus (COVID-19) check.

As he aged out of his prime, Carter smoothly transitioned into a purpose player and trusted outdoors risk, but he will often be remembered for the jaw-dropping dunks he completed as a member of the Raptors and Nets. He has a solid situation as the best pure dunker in basketball history, and any arguments about his standing need to start out with the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

That evening was in fact significantly less of a contest and additional of a Carter showcase. He sent the crowd into a frenzy with his 1st dunk and continued to depart gamers and media members alike stunned by his mix of athleticism and grace on his way to victory.

Now that Carter has left the game for excellent, why not rank those incredible slams?

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=-OJMLCF5oK4

five. The two-handed slam dunk from just within the absolutely free throw line (Score: 48)

For his ultimate dunk of the evening, Carter opted to perform it risk-free and go with a simple throwdown in buy to safe the trophy.

Oh, simple for him is a two-handed dunk right after taking off approximately 12 feet from the rim. You know, that outdated point.

four. The behind-the-backboard windmill slam dunk (Score: 49)

Carter did a superior edition of this dunk on his 1st try (additional on that later on), but oh boy, this 1 is clean.

All of Carter’s momentum is taking him away from the basket, and still he nonetheless rocket launches the ball by means of the bottom of the net. It can be also well worth noting he only had a rapid 1-two phase readily available mainly because of the tight spacing along the baseline.

He deserved a best score of 50, but Kenny Smith gave the lone 9 in the bunch. How could you do that to a fellow Tar Heel, Kenny?

three. The off-the-bounce, in between-the-legs slam dunk (Score: 50)

Okay, the placement right here may well seem to be controversial mainly because the “it’s over” second is an all-timer. Let us be trustworthy: There are no incorrect solutions when you are choosing from a set of 50s.

This is possibly the most photogenic jam in Slam Dunk Contest background. Carter’s eyes at the rim, his legs split to make it possible for the ball to pass underneath the bridge, Tracy McGrady walking correct the hell out of the way to allow Carter fill the frame — it could be a painting on a sophisticated French man’s wall.

Properly, perhaps not Frederic Weis’ wall.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=k_uZeCymShQ

two. The “Do you realize my entire forearm is inside the basket?” slam dunk (Score: 50)

Critically, what human becoming considers this dunk, allow alone has the leaping potential to pull it off?

The forearm finish was so revolutionary a lot of followers could not comprehend what they had witnessed. Michael Keaton’s encounter is best.

“I was quiet. I couldn’t believe I just saw that,” fellow Slam Dunk Contest participant Steve Francis advised ESPN’s Jason Buckland. “I don’t think anybody in the arena knew what to think when that happened.”

It can be incredibly challenging to impress followers who have seen nearly each and every form of dunk. It can be even additional difficult to entirely stun them.

Carter did the two.

one. The 360 windmill slam dunk (Score: 50)

“Vinsanity” explained in 1 dunk.

All of the components are existing on Carter’s 1st try of the evening. He has the buildup prior to he hits the trampoline. Then the explosion and vertical leap on total show.

“As I took that first dribble, and if you watch it on the second dribble I smacked the ball real hard and that’s when I felt like I powered up, you know, like Mario Bros.,” Carter advised Buckland. “And I just felt like I acquired two, 3 inches [when I jumped]. When I took off and turned about, the rim was correct right here [at eye level].”

He caps it off with ferocity, hurling the ball down into the net and triggering a best splash. He bounces up and down when he returns to sound ground mainly because the core of the planet are not able to take care of a normal two-footed landing from this man.

“Let’s go home! Let’s go home, ladies and gentleman!”

Adequate explained.