Racer now available on Switch and PlayStation 4

“Now this is podracing.”
Star Wars Episode one: Racer is finding a 2nd daily life on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.
The unique model of Star Wars Episode one: Racer launched way back in 2002 for the Nintendo 64. The game holds the Guinness Globe Record for the greatest-promoting sci-fi racing game of all time.
Episode one: Racer was initially slated for a Could release, but was delayed right up until June 23rd. Aspyr, the remaster’s developer, also did not just port the game more than, both. The corporation additional modern day-seeking menus that are sadly nonetheless a tiny pixelated, a revamped HUD display and movement controls.
One particular other factor perform noting is this rerelease of Star Wars Episode one: Racer fortunately nonetheless attributes neighborhood split-display multiplayer, just like its predecessor.
The game is available for $18.89 CAD for the Switch and $19.99 for the PlayStation 4.
By means of: The Verge