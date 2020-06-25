R Madhavan Clears the Air about the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Sequel



A couple of days back, there was powerful buzz undertaking the rounds that a sequel will be quickly planned for Vashu Bhagnani’s Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The movie starred Dia Mirza, Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan. Rumours also stated that the sequel will reunite Dia Mirza and Madhavan and it will proceed the story. On the other hand right now Madhavan took to his social media account to refute the rumours.



Madhavan stated that he has no clue about the sequel even so he has his fingers crossed and hoping that somebody has the suitable script which will be age-acceptable for the actors. He tweeted saying…

# RHTDM ..Guysss …been studying rumors about the sequel .. and hoping it is accurate-lead to I have no thought about this .. just praying that somebody someplace has an age acceptable script for Dia and I

— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 24, 2020



Effectively, whilst this tweet certainly leaves us in splits and the actor’s wit acquired us cracking, we’re also disheartened to know that almost nothing concrete looks to be occurring on the sequel front.



Supporters and netizens truly acquired thrilled final week when they considered they would get a reboot edition to the movie. It all started when a fan had asked Dia Mirza on an Instagram Q and A session if they will reunite for RHTDM two or for any other movie, an elated Dia answered and stated, “@ActorMaddy and I love this question! And we are both waiting for it to be answered.” RHTDM is a satellite-hit and garners a whole lot of eyeballs on tv.



