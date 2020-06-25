Questlove Severs Ties With His Company CEO Following Misconduct Allegations

WENN

The Roots drummer stands with ‘the brave females who came forward’ and calls Abiola Oke’s resignation ‘long overdue’ amid allegations of workplace misconduct.

–

Questlove has welcomed the resignation of Abiola Oke, the CEO and publisher of his OkayPlayer media platform, following allegations of workplace misconduct manufactured by black female workers.

The Roots musician co-founded Okayplayer in 1987 in advance of it grew to become a hip-hop and substitute music information website and spawned a spin-off website, OkayAfrica, centered on music and information from the continent.

The organisation has been hit by scandal this week soon after many females who worked at each web-sites shared an open letter calling for Oke’s firing, accusing him of presiding more than a workplace surroundings that left them topic to “targeting and sabotage, slander, verbal abuse, inappropriate behavior, gaslighting,” and other alleged abuses.

Announcing his resignation on Instagram, Questlove shared a firm statement severing ties with the executive and extra, “More announcements coming up. This was long overdue.”

The statement reads, “Effective immediately, we have severed all ties and accepted the resignation of Abiola Oke as CEO and Publisher of Okayplayer and OkayAfrica. We take the allegations that have surfaced very seriously, and we stand with the brave women who came forward.”

It goes on to pledge to engage an outdoors adviser to overview the organisation’s previous and current policies.

In their letter, shared on Twitter by signatory Ivie Ani, the females wrote, “From 2015 to 2020, several Black Women working across Okayplayer and OkayAfrica were subject to a lack of support and resources, below market salaries, inadequate leadership, targeting and sabotage, slander, verbal abuse, inappropriate behavior, gaslighting, lack of empathy, manipulation, rationalizing poor or unethical conduct and wrongful termination.”

They went on to demand his elimination as CEO, the appointment of a a lot more various board, and employees to join a important investor pool.