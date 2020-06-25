Quake Causes Rockslide At Central California Campsite – Los Angeles

LONE PINE (CBSLA) – The five.eight-magnitude earthquake which rocked Central California’s Inyo County Wednesday morning also brought on a rockslide at a campground in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

The earthquake sent boulders and debris crashing down at the Whitney Portal campground west of Lone Pine. The spot close to the campground’s parking whole lot was hit hardest by the slide. A single rock appeared to have left a huge pothole in the parking whole lot, when various motor vehicles have been left covered in grime and debris.

No injuries have been reported.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Workplace reported that the campground was evacuated and closed.

The earthquake struck at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, about 10 miles southeast of Lone Pine. There have been no reviews of injury or injuries.