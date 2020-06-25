Psych 2: Lassie Come Home Trailer Promises Little Growing Up But a Lot of Screaming

They are grown males, with authentic pubes!

Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill)are back in Psych two: Lassie Come Home, and if you are concerned they’ve grown up as well a lot, you’d be incorrect. They’ve grown up a very little, but surely not ample to protect against a entire film total of shenanigans. You can now get a taste of these shenanigans in the new trailer, which is chock total of all the Psych goodness you crave.

There are nicknames, there are fistbumps, there is screaming, and there are perhaps ghosts, and eventually, there is Lassie.

Carlton Lassiter was largely absent from the initial movie while Tim Omundson was recovering from a stroke, but now he is back and at the incredibly center of the story.

As Shawn says, “This is a Lassie mystery.”

As Shawn also says, “The stakes are possibly life and death, which means I need my collection of mustaches in order to snoop around undetected…for Lassie.”