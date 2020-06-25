Producer David Guillod Released on Bail After Pleading Not Guilty to Sexual Assault Charges

The executive producer behind Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Extraction’ stands accused of 11 felony counts such as kidnapping for rape and rape of a drugged victim between other people.

Filmmaker David Guillod has pleaded not guilty to 11 felony sexual assault fees and been launched on bail.

The executive producer behind Charlize Theron‘s “Atomic Blonde” and Chris Hemsworth‘s action thriller “Extraction” entered the plea in a California court on Tuesday, June 23, a day right after surrendering to authorities to encounter the rape and kidnapping allegations formally filed by prosecutors on Monday.

Prior to his reserving, his bail was set at $one million (£805,000) but was subsequently enhanced to $three million (£2.four million) to reflect the “appropriate amount in this case,” in accordance to Santa Barbara’s deputy district lawyer Jennifer Karapetian, who did not elaborate on the move.

Throughout Tuesday’s hearing, Guillod’s lawyer, Philip Kent Cohen, requested to have the bail quantity lowered back to $one million, insisting his consumer has been below investigation by police for many years, and has in no way attempted to flee.

The movement was granted by Judge Clifford Anderson III, and Guillod posted the money shortly thereafter.

A preliminary hearing is due to get location nearly subsequent week (June 30).

Guillod stands accused of counts such as kidnapping for rape, rape of a drugged victim, rape of an unconscious particular person, forcible sexual penetration of an unconscious particular person by a foreign object, and oral copulation of a drugged particular person.

The fees relate to claims created by 4 unidentified females, with incidents reportedly taking place in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

He faces 21 many years to existence in prison if convicted.