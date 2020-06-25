Preity Zinta gives a glimpse of her first visit to the beach post quarantine



Preity Zinta is 1 of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. The stunner has delivered a number of memorable performances in the previous and is nonetheless a favourite of the audience due to the fact of the satisfied vibes she generally radiates. Preity lives in Los Angeles at this time with her husband Gene Goodenough and her canine Bruno. Quarantined given that the previous 3 months like the rest of us, she has been sharing super cute glimpses of how she is investing her time amidst this crisis.

Her most current post showed her going to the beach following above 3 months with her pet Bruno. She captioned the post as, “Our first journey – eventually following 104 days – was the beach and we loved it as we had the beach to ourselves. The two of us have been in heaven.”

Adorable!