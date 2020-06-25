Home Local News Pomona City Councilman Rubio Ramiro Gonzalez, Who Was Substitute Teacher, Charged With...

Pomona City Councilman Rubio Ramiro Gonzalez, Who Was Substitute Teacher, Charged With Possessing Child Porn – Los Angeles

POMONA (CBSLA) — Pomona city councilman Rubio Ramiro Gonzalez was charged on Wednesday with possessing youngster pornography along with 4 further criminal counts.

The 45-yr-previous faces 1 felony count of possessing youngster pornography and 4 misdemeanor counts of irritating or molesting a youngster, in accordance to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Workplace. If convicted, he faces up to 7 many years behind bars.

Gonzalez is accused of taking inappropriate images of female college students at Cortez and Arroyo elementary colleges in Pomona, in which he was a substitute instructor.

The D.A.’s workplace explained he also allegedly had youngster pornography photographs in his e mail accounts.

Gonzalez was arrested on May well 21 and was launched later on that day on bond, jail data demonstrate.

