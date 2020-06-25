Polis appoints state AG as special prosecutor

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis designated Lawyer Standard Phil Weiser on Thursday as a special prosecutor to investigate the death of 23-yr-previous Elijah McClain following a violent experience with Aurora police final yr.

The governor’s workplace explained that if the information help prosecution, Weiser would also criminally prosecute any persons whose actions triggered McClain’s death.

“I was moved by speaking with Elijah’s mother and her description of her son as a responsible and curious child who became a vegetarian to be healthier, and who could inspire the darkest soul,” Polis explained in a statement. “His friends describe him as a gentle peacemaker who worked as a massage therapist and enjoyed playing the violin. Elijah McClain should be alive today, and we owe it to his family to take this step and elevate the pursuit of justice in his name to a statewide concern.”

Earlier Thursday, Dave Younger, the prosecutor who established there was no criminal wrongdoing by Aurora police officers or healthcare responders in McClain’s death, launched a statement defending his selection as the situation receives nationwide focus and renewed calls for justice.

On Aug. 24, Aurora police officers responded to a phone about a “suspicious person” sporting a ski mask and waving his arms even though strolling along Billings Street. Relatives members explained McClain usually wore masks when outdoors since of the blood problem anemia, which created him turn into cold simply.

McClain, who was unarmed, refused to end when police very first approached him. The 140-pound guy was tackled and pinned to the ground, with officers utilizing a “carotid control hold” on him. McClain asked police to end, informing officers he couldn’t breathe and vomiting a number of instances.

