Polis appoints state AG as special prosecutor

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis designated Lawyer Standard Phil Weiser on Thursday as a special prosecutor to investigate the death of 23-yr-previous Elijah McClain following a violent experience with Aurora police final yr.

The governor’s workplace explained that if the information help prosecution, Weiser would also criminally prosecute any persons whose actions triggered McClain’s death.

“I was moved by speaking with Elijah’s mother and her description of her son as a responsible and curious child who became a vegetarian to be healthier, and who could inspire the darkest soul,” Polis explained in a statement. “His friends describe him as a gentle peacemaker who worked as a massage therapist and enjoyed playing the violin. Elijah McClain should be alive today, and we owe it to his family to take this step and elevate the pursuit of justice in his name to a statewide concern.”

Earlier Thursday, Dave Younger, the prosecutor who established there was no criminal wrongdoing by Aurora police officers or healthcare responders in McClain’s death, launched a statement defending his selection as the situation receives nationwide focus and renewed calls for justice.

On Aug. 24, Aurora police officers responded to a phone about a “suspicious person” sporting a ski mask and waving his arms even though strolling along Billings Street. Relatives members explained McClain usually wore masks when outdoors since of the blood problem anemia, which created him turn into cold simply.

McClain, who was unarmed, refused to end when police very first approached him. The 140-pound guy was tackled and pinned to the ground, with officers utilizing a “carotid control hold” on him. McClain asked police to end, informing officers he couldn’t breathe and vomiting a number of instances.

Health care responders then injected McClain with the hefty sedative ketamine, and he suffered cardiac arrest in the course of the ambulance trip to a community hospital. McClain was declared brain dead a handful of days later on and died.

“As a father, my heart breaks for the McClain family,” Polis explained in a statement. “All Coloradans should be safe walking home from the convenience store, or just being in their own neighborhoods listening to headphones. Unfortunately, I know that is not how many people — especially young people of color — feel in our state today, because I’ve heard it from them directly. We need to do a better job, and at a bare minimum they deserve a thorough review of the case.”

Renewed curiosity in McClain’s death, which include celebrities this kind of as Ellen DeGeneres tweeting about the situation, comes amid nationwide reckonings with police brutality against Black communities and racial inequities following massive protest movements sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police final month.