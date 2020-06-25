Police Need Help Finding 12-Year-Old Missing Oakland Girl – San Francisco

OAKLAND ( SF) – Police have been asking the public’s support in obtaining a missing 12-yr-previous woman, who regarded at danger due to her age.

Kenise Cox was final viewed Tuesday in Oakland, at about four p.m., leaving her residence in the 1700 block of 8th Street, sporting blue jeans and a black hoodie.

Cox is African-American and Caucasian and described as 5’3″ tall, about 130 lbs, brown hair, with hazel eyes. Police say she is in excellent bodily and psychological affliction.

Any individual with info is asked to get in touch with the Oakland Police Division, Missing Individuals Unit at (510) 238-3641.