MINNEAPOLIS () — St. Paul police say missing seven-month-outdated woman Chanelle Jaliyah Jones has been situated.

Police say an unknown male dropped Chanelle off at North Memorial Overall health Urgent Care in Minnetonka just just before six p.m. Thursday. Chanelle’s mom positively recognized her through photograph, just before they had been reunited at Children’s Minnesota in St. Paul. Police say Chanelle was “unharmed.”

She went missing earlier Thursday immediately after police say her father, Jamal Lamarr Jones, assaulted her mom.

St. Paul police initially announced that Jamal had been arrested just just before three p.m. in Minneapolis by Metro Transit police. But about 90 minutes later on, they re-issued a missing man or woman alert for Chanelle, saying the guy arrested wasn’t really Jamal.

He is nevertheless at big, and is wished by police for domestic assault and stalking.

Any individual with data on his whereabouts is asked to phone St. Paul Police at 651-291-1111.