Phaedra Parks Urges Boyfriend Medina Islam to ‘Man Up’ Amid Intimacy Problem

The former ‘The Authentic Housewives of Atlanta’ star also admits to getting nervous about getting to dwell with strangers for approaching new season of ‘Marriage Bootcamp: Hiphop Edition’.

Phaedra Parks is opening up about her partnership with boyfriend Medina Islam in the newest season of “Marriage Bootcamp: Hiphop Edition“. In a new video from the display, the fomer “The Authentic Housewives of Atlanta” star produced it public that she wished her actor boyfriend to do one thing about their intimacy difficulty.

“I’m definitely an overachiever because I’m a perfectionist. I need him to, umm, man up,” she exposed in the clip. Medina, meanwhile, shared that their prolonged distance partnership played a large aspect in their challenge.

“I’m excited to come to ‘Marriage Bootcamp’ because distance and communication are things that we want to master. My biggest problem is intimacy, not just sex… intimacy, affection, attentiveness,” he stated.

As for Phaedra, she admitted to getting nervous about getting to dwell with strangers for the display. “I’m never really afraid of anything. However, I’ve never been in a house with other people and not knowing who’s going to be at the house is probably going to be the most comfortable part,” she shared.

In a previously launched clip, Phaedra claimed that she and Medina by no means had intercourse, to which Medina responded in a new video, “No sex. None. Blue balls.” Another person off display, meanwhile, could be heard responding, “Damn.” Individuals on Web, on the other hand, did not acquire her phrases and accused the actuality Television star of lying.

“She still on tv lyin like this? lol jk but don’t believe her fr. she came into RHOA lying and left lying so it’s on brand lmao,” one particular consumer wrote. “IM NOT WATCHING… She already lying,” yet another fan extra.

Phaedra went public with her partnership with Medina in June 2019. “You know, he used to be on a show here so we have a lot of mutual friends. One of my best friends is one of his best friends as well,” the ex-wife of Apollo Nida shared at the time.