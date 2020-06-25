Pentagon Identifies US Army Soldier Stationed At Fort Bliss Who Died In Jordan – Dallas / Fort Worth

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW/AP) – The Pentagon has recognized a U.S. Army soldier who died Tuesday in Jordan.

The Defense Division announced Wednesday that Spc. Nick Bravo Regules, 20, from Largo, Florida, died Tuesday from a non-fight-linked incident.

Regules, 20, was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th ADA Brigade out of Fort Bliss.

The target of the operation is to “work by, with and through regional partners to militarily defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, in order to enable whole-of-coalition governmental actions to increase regional stability,” in accordance to the DoD’s web site.

The incident is beneath investigation.